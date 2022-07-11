JONESBORO — The dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University has been announced. The list includes undergraduate students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students from Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties are listed by county.
Mississippi County
Lurinda Anderson, Brody Bearden, Mackenzie Branscum, Airel Bridges, Jordan Buck, Cade Carlock, Mckinley Carr, Haley Grubbs, Alexander Holifield, Hannah Hopper, Charlee Hounihan, Taylor Lewis, Joshua Pruett, Taylor Smith, Madison Terrell and Taylor Tiffany, all of Blytheville; Zachary Chastain of Dyess; Jenna McCullar of Etowah; Breanna Thacker and Kyle Thrasher, both of Leachville; Lauren Stewart of Luxora; Alissa DeLong, Wesley Franks, Chloe Johnson, McKenzie Owens, Presley Pierce, Elizabeth Roach, Lauren Rush, Carter Walker, Pietr Welman and Taylor Willis, all of Manila; Elaine Dean of Osceola; Lily Brooks of Tyronza; and Mallory Goble, Trevor Hart, Kamryn Lancaster and Melanie Shannon, all of Wilson.
Poinsett County
Cassidy Armstrong, Caleb Brown, Laura Rivera, Marcy Wallace and Maggie Wright, all of Harrisburg; Keragan Gordon and Leo Tapia Anguiano, both of Lepanto; Anna Bishop, Joshua Bradley, Gina Carter, Emma Lane, Spencer McCorkle, Erica Morales, Jana Morgan and Madison Stewart, all of Trumann; Allison Fisher and Brittany Pharis, both of Tyronza; and Jessica Johnston of Weiner.
Randolph County
Amber Manning and Gabriella Pearcy, both Maynard; Jared Baltz, Kelley Fiesser, Corbin Kottmeier, Jadelyn McClintock and Josslynn Thompson, all of Pocahontas; and Chandler Conyers of Reyno.
Sharp County
Alexis Himschoot and Noah Wright, both of Ash Flat; Braydee Haworth, Kaylynn Wells and Hannah Wojcik, all of Cave City; Breanna Hoffman, Elizabeth Holloway, Cameron Pogue and Jeannette Strano, all of Cherokee Village; Mariah Gilmore of Highland; and Brittany Kunkel and Clayton Willis, both of Poughkeepsie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.