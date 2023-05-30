FAYETTEVILLE — The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas has announced the names of students included on the Spring 2023 dean’s list for students achieving at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Area students included Abdussamad Akhter, Torre Darby, Kaira Drope, Alexandra Gibson, Shelby Ho, Matt Hughes, Ella Layton, Thomas Malak, Mary McNabb, John Miller, Raymond Moody, Coy Morris, Grace Olson, Eric Seglem, Thomas Smith, Alexandra Tricarico, Rylee Waleszonia, Olivia Ward and Payton Willhite, all of Jonesboro; Sallie Hendrix, Sabrina Kellett, Evelyn McHaney, Jared Noel, Jace Scheer, Kaytlin Stevens and Halli Thompson, all of Paragould; Brenna Baltz, Rachel Baltz, Gary Jackson, Kelsie Ogden and Katherine Sorg, all of Pocahontas; Bentley Bennett and Grace Fain, both of Newport; Markese Mullins and Tommy Wagner, both of Blytheville; Samuel Brown and London Parsons, both of Wynne; Jacqueline Booker of Wilson; Annabel Glover of Tyronza; Libby Holden of Horseshoe Bend; Jacob Holmes of Rector; Cherysh Lowe of Corning; Bailey Scoggins of Lepanto; Jackson Walton of Trumann; Sydney Ward of Brookland; and Brent Wilson of Manila.
