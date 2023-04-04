JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 17. Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp county students earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Sarah Kelly-Ramsey and Billy Smith II, both of Blytheville, both in criminology; Jaden Darris of Walnut Ridge in criminology and sociology; Nolan S. Mullins of Trumann with honors in history; William Fisher of Walnut Ridge, Taya Jones of Osceola and Maggie Wright of Harrisburg, all in psychology; and Joshua Bradley of Trumann with honors in theater.
Bachelor of General Studies
Kristie Lynn Stallings of Imboden, Jernal Woods of Blytheville, Jenny Walton of Trumann with honors, Amber Manning of Maynard with honors and Brittany Richardson of Hardy.
Bachelor of Science
Destany Church of Leachville in biological sciences; Cindy Brawley of Walnut Ridge Christiana Iacampo of Blytheville, Kaygan Muse of Harrisburg with high honors and Parker Benson of Tyronza, all in business administration; Andrew Cavitt of Tyronza in business administration and finance; David Whitman of Harrisburg in creative media production; Jonathan Petty of Walnut Ridge with high honors and Tonda Keys of Manila, both in finance; Sarah Duffy with high honors, honors program and Anna Horton, both of Harrisburg, both in interdisciplinary studies; Garrett Hatcher of Trumann in multimedia journalism; Baylee Rash of Hoxie and Taylor Cook of Trumann, both in psychology; Garrett Woods of Trumann in sports management; and Madison Ciepiela of Blytheville with honors and Jana Morgan of Trumann with high honors, both in strategic communication.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Dylan Aaron of Black Rock in agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Education:
Meagan Lawrence of Leachville with high honors and Hannah Jones and Jasmine Poole, both of Trumann, all in elementary education.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Barkley Anis of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chelsey Garris of Blytheville, Sara Joplin of Lepanto, Dianna Rotscheid of Marked Tree and Haley Hunt of Trumann.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Ansley Wixson of Harrisburg with high honors.
