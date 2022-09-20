EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced that Connor Dow at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, Jackson Wilson at Valley View High School and Sameer Mittal at KIPP Blytheville College Preparatory School are among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, providing information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
About 95 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and compete for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring National Merit Scholarship.
Approximately half of the finalists will win. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. They will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
