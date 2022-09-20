EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced that Connor Dow at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, Jackson Wilson at Valley View High School and Sameer Mittal at KIPP Blytheville College Preparatory School are among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.