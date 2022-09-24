CONWAY — Arkansas PBS marked the first official day of fall with an open call for holiday recipes, stories and traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation of Arkansans. This collection will be used to create the broadcast special “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions.”
Other holidays and rituals that may be featured in “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions” include Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Independence Day, Halloween, the first day of school, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day, community festivals, parades and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.