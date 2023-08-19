BASSETT — Arkansas 181 and Interstate 55 will experience full closures as crews replace the concrete bridge deck on Highway 181 as it crosses I-55 near Bassett.
The state highway will fully close between Bassett and I-55 for approximately 90 days beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
I-55 under 181 will experience overnight closures Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately 90 days. Beginning at 11 p.m. on weeknights, traffic on I-55 will be diverted to Exit 36 in both directions.
Eastbound traffic on 181 will be detoured south on I-55 to Exit 34, then north on I-55 to Exit 36. Westbound traffic on 181 will take U.S. 61 South to 118 West to Arkansas 77 North, and back to 181.
Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.
