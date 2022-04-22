FERNDALE — The Arkansas 4-H program is offering three-day camps at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center, meant to introduce children as young as 5 to camping, along with their parent or guardian.
These camps are open to both Arkansas 4-H members and non-members.
State Camp will have two sessions, July 7-9 and July 10-12.
The State Camp includes youth up to 15 years of age, but the campers will be divided by age group. Fees for each session are $125 for youth 4-H members, $225 for 4-H adults and $300 for non-member youth and adults.
Cloverbud Artisan Camp is scheduled from July 17-19.
This camp is for youth 5-8 years of age only. The artisan camp includes activities such as woodworking, candle and soap making, and photography. Families may go home with finished products to show at their county fair or even use as a starting point for a small business.
Cloverbud Artisan Camp fees are $150 for 4-H youth, $250 for 4-H parents or $400 for non-member youth and adults.
A youth-only Artisan Camp for ages 9-19 is set for July 20-22. This camp does not include parents or guardians. The fees are $150 for 4-H members or $400 for non-members.
The deadline to register for all camps is June 1. Registration may be made through a local county extension office.
