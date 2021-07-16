PARAGOULD — The removal of corrugated metal pipes and installation of precast concrete box culverts for a ditch crossing Arkansas 69 in Paragould will mean temporary closure of the highway, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close the highway at a ditch crossing one mile north of Arkansas 358/Jones Road and one mile south of U.S. 412 starting Monday.
The closure is expected to require approximately 10 days before the roadway can be reopened to public traffic.
Alternate routes to consider during this closure should include U.S 49 and 412, Arkansas 358, and the 412 Bypass, depending on travel needs and destination.
Signage, traffic barrels and message boards will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.