Arkansas Arts Council announces SWOP artists

Mandy Mooneyham of Paragould is one of 27 artists selected for inclusion in the 2023 Arkansas Arts Council Small Works on Paper touring exhibition to kick off Jan. 4 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. Her graphite drawing is titled “Perceptions of Self.”

 Courtesy of the Arkansas Arts Council

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council has announced the artists for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition that will open Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 East 5th St. in El Dorado. Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches.

The exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery designed to promote and market Arkansas art. Every year, an out-of-state juror selects works for Small Works on Paper from submissions by registry members.