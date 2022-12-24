Arkansas Arts Council announces SWOP artists

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council has announced the artists for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition that will open Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 East 5th St. in El Dorado. Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches.
The exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery designed to promote and market Arkansas art. Every year, an out-of-state juror selects works for Small Works on Paper from submissions by registry members.
The 2023 exhibition will feature 27 artists and 40 artworks from across Arkansas and will visit nine venues statewide during the year-long tour. Most works will be available for sale. Admission to the exhibition is free. The exhibition will run through Jan. 30 at the South Arkansas Arts Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
The artists selected to participate in the exhibit are Mandy Mooneyham of Paragould; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Tony Baker, Gary Cawood, Diane Harper, Leigh Jacobs, Jennifer O’Brien, Dominique Simmons and Adrienne Thompson, all of Little Rock; Judith Beale of Jacksonville; Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado; Barbara Cade and Gary Simmons, both of Hot Springs; Terra Fondriest of St. Joe; Neal Harrington and David Rackley, both of Russellville; Carol Hart, Sabine Schmidt and Suzannah Schreckhise, all of Fayetteville; Ekaterina Kouznetsova and Jan Waldon, both of Bentonville; Rhaelene Lowther and Anna Zusman, both of Magnolia; Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff; Tom Richard of Monticello; Trevor Segraves of Siloam Springs; and Marcus Vasquez of North Little Rock.
The complete tour includes Feb. 5-20, the Lyon College Kresge Gallery in Batesville; March 1-30, the Community Creative Center McCoy Gallery in Fayetteville; Apr. 4-27, the UA Rich Mountain Ouachita Center in Mena; May 4-27, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas International Paper Gallery in Pine Bluff; June 3-July 31, the Delta Cultural Center Visitor Center in Helena; Aug. 2-Sept. 22, the UA Little Rock Brad Cushman Gallery in Little Rock; Oct. 2-20, the Arkansas Tech University Norman Hall Gallery in Russellville; and Nov. 1-Dec. 1, the UA Fort Smith Gallery of Art and Design Don Lee Student Gallery in Fort Smith.
The 2023 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Margaret LeJeune, associate professor of photography in the Department of Art and Design at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. LeJeune reviewed approximately 275 submitted artworks to select the 40 pieces included in the exhibition. She also selected five works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.
