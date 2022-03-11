LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council will offer three free, GetSmArt virtual workshops this month.
"Finding Your Voice in Art" will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday featuring community leader and motivational speaker Papa Rap (Al Lopez). The workshop will inform participants how to use who they are and their creative voice or powers to touch people, change people and bring them success.
Wednesday's workshop, "The Business of Plays," will begin at 3 p.m. and focus on the ins and outs of writing, workshopping and producing plays, and feature playwright, educator and producer Rachel Lynett.
"Women Writing Stories: Messages from Our Mothers" will be the topic for the 10 a.m. Thursday workshop.
As a part of Women's History Month, participants will join author Janis Kearney on tips for writing short memoirs, using good writing techniques and conquering the fear involved with sharing their lives.
Registration for all three workshops is available at bit.ly/3t1Fofn.
