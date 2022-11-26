LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council will offer several free workshops beginning Dec. 3 with Everything You Want to Know about Arts in Educations Grants. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at CALS Rock It! Lab, 120 River Market Ave. in Little Rock.
This workshop is a hands-on learning experience where creatives can get help signing into the grant portal and navigating content, find out what panelists are looking for, and learn how creatives on the Roster use it to expand their businesses.
Presented by Matt Boyce, arts in education and Poetry Out Loud programs manager for Arkansas Arts Council and Brazier Watts grants administrator for the Arkansas Arts Council.
Sew Crafty-Holiday Sewing for Kids will be from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. Little Rock.
Part of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Cocoa and Carols event the workshop is for children ages 10 to 12. They will learn sewing techniques to create a holiday gift.
Artist, seamstress and crafter Rachel Lovelace will lead the class and all supplies will be provided on-site.
On Dec. 6, The Write Facts: Mining History for Writing is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the Arkansas State Archives, 1 Capitol Mall, Suite 2B.
Brian Irby, archive assistant, history buff, writer and researcher will demonstrate how to validate information for nonfiction works or investigate historical facts to make works of fiction believable. Irby will walk writers through the process of finding, accessing and mining historical records, from how to trace one’s roots to how to set the scene for everyday life in territorial Arkansas.
This workshop will also be available via Zoom.
How to Start a Nonprofit (And If You Should) will be presented from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 by musician Sarah Stricklin with the Center for Cultural Community.
An online-only presentation, Stricklin will examine the ins and outs and pros and cons of starting a nonprofit organization and where to find resources for building and funding your organization from the ground up.
Stricklin holds a Master of Arts in Arts Administration from Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and has more than a decade of experience producing and managing nonprofit arts and culture.
Although the workshops are free, registration is required for each one and can be made online at bit.ly/3OtuOHb.
