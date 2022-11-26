LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council will offer several free workshops beginning Dec. 3 with Everything You Want to Know about Arts in Educations Grants. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at CALS Rock It! Lab, 120 River Market Ave. in Little Rock.

This workshop is a hands-on learning experience where creatives can get help signing into the grant portal and navigating content, find out what panelists are looking for, and learn how creatives on the Roster use it to expand their businesses.