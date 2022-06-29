LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate company, Health Advantage, announced Monday that a previous vendor was the target of a cyberattack. Steps are being taken to protect approximately 1,430 members whose information may have been affected.
The cyberattack occurred at OneTouchPoint Inc., a printing and mailing vendor for Matrix Medical Network, which provided member services for Arkansas Blue Cross and Health Advantage. OTP had members’ personal information in their computer files which may have been exposed in the cyberattack.
It is important to note that the OTP cyberattack did not involve Arkansas Blue Cross or Health Advantage computer systems or data. The entire incident was limited to OTP and its computers and records.
Letters will be mailed on June 27 to affected members providing them with detailed instructions on how to sign up for 12 months of free identity detection and resolution of identity theft and credit monitoring services.
OTP is continuing its investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity. While OTP cannot determine definitively if the information was accessed by the unauthorized actor and has no evidence of misuse of any information related to this incident, Arkansas Blue Cross and Health Advantage are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members.
Information potentially exposed to the cyber attackers includes names, addresses, dates of birth, provider names and medical information. According to OTP, member Social Security numbers were not affected by this cyberattack.
Neither Matrix nor OTP currently perform any work or services for Arkansas Blue Cross and Health Advantage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.