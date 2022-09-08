JONESBORO — The Arkansas Cinema Society, a nonprofit organization committed to building a film community in Arkansas, will kick off the fall season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” on Sept. 22 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, 2407 E. Parker Road.

The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A question and answer period with filmmakers and Northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow.