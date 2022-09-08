JONESBORO — The Arkansas Cinema Society, a nonprofit organization committed to building a film community in Arkansas, will kick off the fall season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” on Sept. 22 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, 2407 E. Parker Road.
The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A question and answer period with filmmakers and Northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow.
Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is co-sponsored by the Oasis Film and Digital Media Festival.
“Our mission at the Arkansas Cinema Society is to support and promote Arkansas-made films,” ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said in the press release. “We’ve been wanting to screen “Ghosts of the Ozarks” since it premiered last year and we’re big fans of filmmakers like Jordan and Tara who are bringing productions back home to grow our creative economy in the state. We hope the people of Northeast Arkansas come out to see an incredible film made in their own backyard.”
Ghosts of the Ozarks takes place in post-Civil War Arkansas, where a young doctor is mysteriously summoned to a remote town in the Ozarks only to discover that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a menacing, supernatural presence.
Starring Thomas Hobson, Perry, Phil Morris and Angela Bettis with David Arquette and Tim Blake Nelson, the film was co-directed by Jordan Wayne Long and Matt Glass. It was written by Perry and Long with Sean Anthony Davis. ACS board president Christina McLarty Arquette and her husband, David, helped produce the film.
Long and Perry began the script in September 2016 based on a short film he co-wrote and co-directed with Glass earlier that month. The film premiered at the Austin Film Festival in October 2021 and opened in theaters and On-Demand on Feb. 3, 2022. This will be the film’s first Arkansas screening.
Production took place for the feature in June and July 2020 around Trumann with a few production days on location at the Parker Pioneer Homestead in Harrisburg. Long built the set for the fictional town of Norfork with his father Roger, Matthew Price and Aaron Preusch on 20 acres of land in Trumann that was formerly a cotton compress. Long also built the interior set of Torb’s bar in one of the hundred-year-old warehouses on-site.
“I’m so excited for this screening in Jonesboro because so many local people were involved in the filmmaking process and now they’ll have a chance to see it on the big screen,” said Perry. “Filming in smaller towns is wonderful – everyone is excited to be a part of the production and it’s always a positive experience. It feels good to be able to give back to the communities that surround the area too. We had several students from Bay High School help build the sets and we continue to mentor some of those students, who are pursuing a career in filmmaking after graduating.”
Mikel Wewers, executive director at The Foundation of the Arts, is excited for Oasis to host the filmmakers.
The Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest is a first for Jonesboro. Visual artists of all genres will exhibit in downtown Jonesboro on April 21-22, 2023.
“We love seeing film productions come to Northeast Arkansas, so we can’t wait to hear Jordan and Tara’s story about how they brought Ghosts of the Ozarks to life,” Wewers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.