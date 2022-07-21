MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Arkansas Craft School has announced that it is one of 62 organizations nationwide, and the only organization in Arkansas, selected to receive a 2022-23 NEA Big Read grant, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
The $18,000 grant will support a community reading program focusing on Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth.”
“Education in craft arts is a method for transmitting tradition, and strengthening living traditions, while advancing educational, economic and sociality equality,” Dr. Michael Doyle, general manager of the Arkansas Craft School said in the announcement.
“Smarsh’s book fits nicely with the activities of the Craft School. It speaks of the past and of cultural traditions while confronting the issues of educational, economic and social inequality. We hope we can interest individuals from across the state in reading and discussing Heartland and its connection to life in rural Arkansas.”
“It is inspiring to see how NEA Big Read grantees like the Arkansas Craft School utilize these books (the NEA’s annual book selections) as launchpads for their own programming, often creating opportunities for community conversations, new partnerships and encouraging participants to incorporate art into their daily lives,” Maria Rosario Jackson, chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts said.
The NEA Big Read offers a range of titles that reflect many different voices and perspectives, aiming to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses and new discoveries and connections in each community. The main feature of the initiative is a grants program, managed by Arts Midwest, which annually supports dynamic community reading programs, each designed around a single NEA Big Read selection.
“All across America, in communities small and large, the NEA Big Read connects neighbors and inspires creativity,” Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest observed. “We’re excited to support grantees like the Arkansas Craft School as they bring the pages of these wonderful books to life through inventive programming.”
For more information on participating in the program, which begins in September, visit www. arkansascraftschool.org and click on the “Big Read” tab at the top of the homepage.
