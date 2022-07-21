MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Arkansas Craft School has announced that it is one of 62 organizations nationwide, and the only organization in Arkansas, selected to receive a 2022-23 NEA Big Read grant, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

The $18,000 grant will support a community reading program focusing on Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth.”