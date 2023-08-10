LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has introduced two new features on its website.
One is a new interactive calendar.
“The new calendar feature will provide a reliable resource for industry stakeholders as well as interested individuals on upcoming events that promote all aspects of Arkansas’s agriculture industry,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in the announcement.
Producers, industry stakeholders and members of the public can submit an event to be considered for placement on the calendar. In addition to filling out the dates and times of the events, users can provide location information, location maps, a link to the event website and provide additional information such as organizer contact information and registration costs.
All submitted calendar entries will be published on the webpage upon approval.
To submit an event for consideration or view upcoming events, visit mip.agri.arkansas.gov/agtools/Calendar/Home.
For additional questions, contact Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
The Department has also launched an Arkansas Animal at Large online reporting form.
This new feature was developed to implement Act 594 which was enacted during the 2023 Regular Session of the Arkansas General Assembly and will provide a state-wide method of notification of lost livestock.
Both those who have found livestock and those who have lost livestock may post notifications with photographs and descriptions of the animals, the dates they were lost or found, and the county in which they were lost or found.
The posted information will serve as the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s publicly accessible record of all livestock currently in the custody of impounders within the state.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to offer this new resource to our state’s citizens,” Ward said. “The Animal at Large reporting process gives agricultural producers a new tool to find lost livestock and ensure safe return.”
The Animal at Large reporting form is available at www.mip.agri.arkansas .gov/livestock/public/home/fencing _home.
