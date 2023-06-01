LITTLE ROCK — Jonathan Oliver, a 28-year employee of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), has been named as the chief operations officer for AECC.

Oliver had most recently served as vice president of the utility sales and services division of AECI. He is a licensed professional engineer, a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and has degrees in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Missouri S&T.