LITTLE ROCK — Jonathan Oliver, a 28-year employee of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), has been named as the chief operations officer for AECC.
Oliver had most recently served as vice president of the utility sales and services division of AECI. He is a licensed professional engineer, a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and has degrees in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Missouri S&T.
Bill Gossage has been named chief external affairs officer for the AECC and AECI.
Gossage joined the cooperatives as vice president of governmental affairs in 2022. Prior to his most recent position, he served as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s deputy chief of staff of external affairs.
Gossage served four years in the Arkansas House of Representatives representing District 82. He is a retired assistant superintendent for the Ozark School District, with 34 years as an educator. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University and a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas.
