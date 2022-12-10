Arkansas Farm Bureau honors Craighead women leaders

HOT SPRINGS — The Women’s Leadership Committee from Craighead County is the Arkansas Farm Bureau Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2022. The group was recognized Dec. 1 during the Bureau’s 88th annual conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Committee chair Brittany Barnes accepted the award for Craighead County.
“It’s incredibly meaningful for our committee to be recognized. Every member has gone above and beyond to make this work happen,” Barnes said. “Whether it be our monthly commodity highlights or one of the new programs the group launched, our committee has worked hard to find new ways to impact our communities and tell the story of Arkansas agriculture.”
Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals.
They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health, agricultural policy and more.
Throughout the year, members of the Craighead County committee visited local schools to present “Bundles of Ag Books” to teachers, read agriculture books and do activities with students. This year, the committee created two new programs, the “Seats & Feet” Closet Drive and the “Recycle, Repeat & Repurpose” Blue Jean Drive.
During harvest each year, committee members make and distribute many snack bags to local farmers and their employees, to show thanks for their hard work.
