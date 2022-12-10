Arkansas Farm Bureau honors Craighead women leaders

The Women’s Leadership Committee from Craighead County was named Arkansas Farm Bureau Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2022. The group was recognized during the Bureau’s annual conference in Hot Springs. Pictured are (from left) Arkansas Farm Bureau Vice President Mike Freeze, State Board Member AFB, Magen Allen, Craighead County Women’s Leadership Committee chair Brittany Barnes and AFB President Rich Hillman.

 Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS — The Women’s Leadership Committee from Craighead County is the Arkansas Farm Bureau Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2022. The group was recognized Dec. 1 during the Bureau’s 88th annual conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Committee chair Brittany Barnes accepted the award for Craighead County.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for our committee to be recognized. Every member has gone above and beyond to make this work happen,” Barnes said. “Whether it be our monthly commodity highlights or one of the new programs the group launched, our committee has worked hard to find new ways to impact our communities and tell the story of Arkansas agriculture.”