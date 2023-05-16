LITTLE ROCK — Entries are being accepted for the 10th annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment with a school garden during the 2022-23 school year or planning to start a garden in the 2023-24 school year.
“School gardens are valuable educational tools that help students develop healthy eating habits, learn about Arkansas agriculture and participate in hands-on learning,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “We are grateful for the generosity of Farm Credit and their continued support of this program.”
Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 11 and the application can be found at bit.ly/3pHs1SD.
Winners will be announced in the fall of 2023.
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we are excited to continue our support of teachers and projects that engage Arkansas students in food production and agricultural sustainability,” Farm Credit of Western Arkansas President and CEO, Brandon Haberer said, on behalf of the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applicants are eligible to apply for the following categories:
Best Startup School Garden Proposal – $500.
Best Education-Based School Garden – $500.
Best Harvest Partnership School Garden – $500.
Best Community Collaboration School Garden – $500.
Best Overall School Garden – $1,000.
Champion of School Garden Sustainability – $1,000.
