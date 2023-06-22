LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced the distribution of $3,488,695.53 in grant funding to 22 grant applicants across the state.
The County Courthouse Restoration Grant is an annual grant that has been in existence since 1988. It is funded primarily by an annual grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Real Estate Transfer Tax funds. The purpose of the County Courthouse Restoration Grant program is to encourage and promote the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for restoration, selected maintenance and accessibility projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.