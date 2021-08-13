LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Humanities Council is now accepting major grant applications through Sept. 15.
Grants of up to $15,000 are available for nonprofit organizations seeking funding for humanities-based projects such as a public program (in-person or virtual), research, publications, documentary film preproduction and production, and other media such as exhibitions, historical markers and humanities-based website upgrades.
Applicants are encouraged to review the Arkansas Humanities Council grant guidelines and application prior to preparing an application.
The council will offer two workshops highlighting the grant application, requirements and process from 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. Thursday. The workshops are free, but registration is required. Zoom registration for the 10 a.m. session can be found at bit.ly/3iGhmSd and for the 6 p.m. workshop bit.ly/3AIyFZ7.
For inquiries regarding the grants, contact the council by email at info@arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.
