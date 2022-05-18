LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance recently announced the promotion of Bobbi McDaniel to development director.
Bobbi has been with the Alliance for three years working in development and with the SNAP Outreach team. She replaces Mary Bea Gross, who retired at the end of April.
As development director, Bobbi coordinates the Alliance’s fundraising efforts, fosters relationships with partners and donors, and manages the development team.
“Our work with Bobbi has a long history. She and her husband Dustin chaired Serving Up Solutions for us in the past and she’s been working with us on a part-time basis since 2019,” Alliance CEO Kathy Webb said in the press release.
“In her time with us, Bobbi has proven to be a dedicated and compassionate employee and I am thrilled she’s joining us full time as development director. As head of our upcoming 15th anniversary Serving Up Solutions event in June, she’s already surpassed our fundraising goals. We look forward to working with Bobbi in strengthening donor support and developing ways to show our appreciation to those who make our work possible.”
Bobbi has been involved with various charities and foundations since moving from Jonesboro to central Arkansas in 2009. She is a past board member of the Arkansas Foodbank, Women and Children First, the Arkansas Repertory Theater and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, where she served as its president.
Among other awards and recognition, in 2010, Bobbi was honored with the Domestic Peace Award for the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence. She was recognized with the Arkansas Patron of the Year Award from Argenta Community Theater in 2013 and named a Soiree “Woman to Watch” the following year.
Bobbi is married to former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, and they have three children who are currently pursuing their educations at Oklahoma City University, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and Harvard University in Boston.
