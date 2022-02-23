MEMPHIS — Three Arkansas cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2022, including the election of Nathan Reed, a Marianna producer, and John Fricke, a cottonseed processor, as NCC directors.
Reed also was elected as chairman of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers.
Matt Hyneman, a Jonesboro producer, will serve as ACP Arkansas chairman and was re-elected as a director of Cotton Council International, the NCC’s export promotions arm.
The leaders were named at the recent 2022 NCC Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas.
As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries.
The NCC’s mission is to ensure the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.-manufactured product markets at home and abroad.
