LITTLE ROCK — With its grand opening scheduled for April 22, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced the Arkansas Cinema Society and Ballet Arkansas as its partner companies-in-residence. These organizations are joining forces to create an inaugural year of dynamic programming in preparation for the grand opening. Additional collaborations are in development and will be announced in the future.
AMFA’s Executive Director Dr. Victoria Ramirez stated in the announcement, “Building on the museum’s longstanding tradition of community partnerships, we are working with the Arkansas Cinema Society and Ballet Arkansas to create a cultural hub for the community to connect with one another through art, dance, film and theater. We look forward to expanding our local partnerships and announcing more in the upcoming months.”
In partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society, this year-round programing provides an opportunity to see films by emerging filmmakers and timeless classics, while learning about the filmmaking process and meeting professionals at events such as Filmland, a curated annual celebration of cinema.
“Having grown up in Little Rock with the museum as the only haven and school for my young creativity, the partnership between the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Arkansas Cinema Society feels like both the beginning of something beautiful and like coming home,” Arkansas Cinema Society’s Executive Director and Co-Founder Kathryn F. Tucker said.
“The opportunity to host filmmakers like Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver, Richard Linklater, and Mary Steenburgen in this state-of-the-art facility and the ability to screen their work in the best possible light will be such a wonderful honor that will keep master filmmakers coming back to Arkansas again and again. Art is the heart of every thriving community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it – it’s a dream come true.”
The spring of 2023 will also mark the return of Ballet Arkansas to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. “AMFA is one of Ballet Arkansas’s most longstanding creative partners. In fact, Ballet Arkansas’s roots can be traced to the original AMFA building. Over our 44-year history, AMFA has always been a willing collaborator and great support to our organization,” Michael Fothergill, Executive and Artistic Director of Ballet Arkansas observed.
“We look forward to pushing the boundaries and thinking outside the box as we make innovative, accessible programming available to the public through our residency at AMFA. The arts and culture landscape of Arkansas is advanced through partnership, and we are proud to work alongside AMFA to achieve our shared visions for the future.”
On the upcoming residencies, Dr. Victoria Ramirez concluded, “We celebrate these partnerships and the opportunity to create an unforgettable inaugural year of programming spanning art, theatre, film, dance performances and more. There is so much cultural richness for the community to experience at AMFA.”
AMFA has also unveiled new membership levels. The new options align with the museum’s legacy of deepening community engagement with the arts and its commitment to enhancing accessibility.
All memberships support free admission to AMFA, as well as art experiences and educational opportunities for families across the state. By joining AMFA, members help to create an inclusive cultural space that inspires community through the visual and performing arts.
Every AMFA membership level receives core benefits that include free or discounted admission to AMFA programs, a 20 percent discount on art classes and workshops at the Windgate Art School, and a 10 percent discount in the restaurant and museum store.
In addition, each membership level will receive access to member-exclusive events throughout the museum’s grand opening celebrations and inaugural year.
The new AMFA membership levels are:
Member ($70/year): Core benefits for one adult and children/grandchildren 18 and under.
Member Plus ($90/year): Core benefits for two adults and children/grandchildren 18 and under.
Traveler ($200/year): Member plus benefits, as well as free admission at more than 1,200 cultural institutions through the North America Reciprocal Museum Association and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums.
Benefactor ($500/year): Traveler benefits, along with two guest invites for member-exclusive events and eligibility to join and participate in hands-on arts opportunities with the Collectors Group for an additional $250. This level generously covers the cost of a family seeking financial assistance for membership.
In addition to the new membership levels, AMFA is introducing the Social Pass.
“We created this exciting option for the guest that wants to focus on the social aspects that members enjoy at AMFA,” Spencer Jansen, Deputy Director and Director of Membership and Guest Services said. “At $37 per year for a single adult, the Social Pass is a paperless option that delivers event invitations and surprise museum discounts exclusively through email.”
Information about increased giving levels and enhanced donor benefits is available at arkmfa.org/support.
