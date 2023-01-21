LITTLE ROCK — With its grand opening scheduled for April 22, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced the Arkansas Cinema Society and Ballet Arkansas as its partner companies-in-residence. These organizations are joining forces to create an inaugural year of dynamic programming in preparation for the grand opening. Additional collaborations are in development and will be announced in the future.

AMFA’s Executive Director Dr. Victoria Ramirez stated in the announcement, “Building on the museum’s longstanding tradition of community partnerships, we are working with the Arkansas Cinema Society and Ballet Arkansas to create a cultural hub for the community to connect with one another through art, dance, film and theater. We look forward to expanding our local partnerships and announcing more in the upcoming months.”