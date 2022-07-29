LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced plans for a Spring 2023 grand opening.
"We look forward to opening our doors this spring," AMFA Executive Director Victoria Ramirez said in the announcement.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 6:06 am
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced plans for a Spring 2023 grand opening.
“We look forward to opening our doors this spring,” AMFA Executive Director Victoria Ramirez said in the announcement.
“The new building will offer a fresh look at how the public engages with and experiences art. Central to the re-envisioning of programming will be the installation of the AMFA Foundation’s permanent collection and a series of innovative temporary exhibitions. Select works featured in the galleries are recently acquired and have never been seen by the public.” Ramirez noted, “All of this was made possible by a combination of generous private philanthropy and public funding.”
Since the groundbreaking for the new building, the AMFA Foundation has acquired a total of 811 new works of art including important pieces by Hans Hoffman and Andrew Wyeth.
“At the grand opening, we will not only celebrate AMFA as a significant architectural and artistic landmark for the region but also the outpouring of private support and public funding that has made this project possible. This has been an incredible civic undertaking, enabled by the great success of our capital campaign, which continues to bring so many generous people together,” Harriet Stephens, building committee chair, capital campaign co-chair, and AMFA Foundation board member said.
The capital campaign, Reimagining the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, includes a $31,245,000 contribution from the City of Little Rock, generated through a hotel tax revenue bond approved by Little Rock voters. Overwhelming private support has more than quadrupled the public contribution to the project. Lead donors include Windgate Foundation, Harriet and Warren Stephens, Terri and Chuck Erwin, the State of Arkansas and Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust.
“Since the 2019 groundbreaking, we have been focused on constructing the new museum facility and grounds and planning inaugural exhibitions and programs that will excite and engage the community. We look forward to unveiling our plans in the upcoming months leading to the grand opening,” Ramirez said. “We and Studio Gang, the project’s lead architect, are proud AMFA was the only American building recognized this year by ICON magazine as being among the most anticipated architectural sites to be opened in the US. We look forward to sharing this incredible new museum and grounds with the public.”
