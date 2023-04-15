CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is developing a new program showcasing collectibles and antiques found throughout Arkansas. Filming Aug. 5 and 6 at the Arkansas PBS studios in Conway, “Arkansas Treasures” encourages supporters from across the state to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in the December broadcast.
“This one-of-a-kind opportunity gives viewers a chance to finally find out more about that item tucked away in the attic – and see if it is worth more than just sentimental value,” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said. “We can’t wait to see all the treasures that will come through our studio doors in August, and we’re even more excited about the stories behind them.
“Maybe we’ll get to surprise someone with a financial value beyond their wildest dreams – and maybe their item and story will end up in the final production.”
“Arkansas Treasures” will feature several professional evaluators meeting with individuals to discuss the heirlooms, collectibles and garage sale finds and viewers will get to hear the stories of how they acquired these items and how much each is potentially worth. The program is slated to premiere in December. Amory LeCuyer, owner and lead appraiser for Hampton House Auctions in Yorktown, Va., will serve as the lead appraiser for the production.
To provide a fair, secure and efficient experience, all attendees are required to register in advance. Admission for two people and evaluation of up to two items total is now available for a donation of $120 to the Arkansas PBS Foundation.
In addition to admission, the donation includes a year-long Arkansas PBS membership and, among other things, a one year of Arkansas PBS Magazine.
Due to occupancy restrictions, walk-ins cannot be accommodated, so registration is required to attend the event. Registered attendees may bring a guest, but guests cannot bring items to be evaluated. A limited number of free lottery tickets will be made available closer to the August 2023 tapings.
A list of frequently asked questions and more information can be found at www.myarpbs.org/ arkansastreasures.
