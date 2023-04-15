CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is developing a new program showcasing collectibles and antiques found throughout Arkansas. Filming Aug. 5 and 6 at the Arkansas PBS studios in Conway, “Arkansas Treasures” encourages supporters from across the state to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in the December broadcast.

“This one-of-a-kind opportunity gives viewers a chance to finally find out more about that item tucked away in the attic – and see if it is worth more than just sentimental value,” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said. “We can’t wait to see all the treasures that will come through our studio doors in August, and we’re even more excited about the stories behind them.