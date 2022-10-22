CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is joining Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, for a virtual event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to connect audiences of the Holocaust Survivor Series to “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a film by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.
Alongside the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, BRTC annually hosts the Holocaust Survivor Series, which brings a Holocaust survivor to the BRTC campus. However, with COVID-19 still ongoing, the survivor will give two live virtual presentations where attendees can ask questions.
This year’s speaker, Peter Feigl, will be giving a firsthand account of his struggles during the Holocaust. Feigl was born March 1, 1929, in Berlin, Germany, but moved to Austria prior to its annexation to Germany. Because of the rise of Nazi Germany, Feigl and his parents were forced to flee numerous times before his parents were eventually arrested, transported to Auschwitz and killed while Feigl was at summer camp. Eventually, Feigl made it to the U.S. where he served for three years in the U.S. Air Force.
Following a 40-year career in international aircraft sales and as a senior negotiator in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Feigl has traveled around the world speaking about his history and two diaries he wrote detailing his experiences during the Holocaust.
In addition to Feigl, Arkansas PBS producer Casey Sanders will be sharing information about “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” as well as providing classroom materials for teachers found on Ken Burns Classroom. Bryant High School history teacher Rick Manes, who heavily advocated for the Holocaust being taught in Arkansas schools, will also speak on Holocaust education in Arkansas.
“The U.S. and the Holocaust” is available to stream via PBS Passport on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.
