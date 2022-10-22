CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is joining Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, for a virtual event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to connect audiences of the Holocaust Survivor Series to “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a film by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.

Alongside the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, BRTC annually hosts the Holocaust Survivor Series, which brings a Holocaust survivor to the BRTC campus. However, with COVID-19 still ongoing, the survivor will give two live virtual presentations where attendees can ask questions.