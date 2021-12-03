CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is now accepting entries for the statewide 2022 Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, open to youth in kindergarten through third grades, through April 11.
The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.
The contest encourages children to be creative and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.
Each entrant will receive a participation certificate, and 12 winners, three from each grade, will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack.
In addition, first-place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.
Winning stories, as well as contest rules, creative writing resources and entry forms, are available at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.
Additional information is available by emailing kwalker@myarkansaspbs.org.
Stories may be fact, fiction, prose or poetry. Only one entry will be allowed per person, and stories must be by a single author. Entries will be judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations.
Kindergarten and first-grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words. Second- and third-grade stories must have a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.
Text must be printed, written legibly or typed.
Children who cannot write may dictate their story to be printed, written legibly or typed.
Stories must have at least five original, clear and colorful illustrations.
Non-English text must be translated on the same page and the translated text (English text) must adhere to the word count.
Each entry must be accompanied by an official signed and completed entry form and by mail to Arkansas PBS-Writers Contest, 350 S. Donaghey Ave., Conway 72034. Entries must be received by close of business April 11.
Winners will be chosen in May and featured on myarpbs.org/ writerscontest.
