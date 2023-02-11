CONWAY — Arkansas PBS is now accepting entries for the statewide Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, open to children in kindergarten through third grades. The deadline for entry is April 21.
The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest allows children to be creative and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.
Each entrant will receive a participation certificate, and 12 winners, three from each grade, will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack. In addition, first-place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.
Entries must be submitted by mail to: Arkansas PBS-Writers Contest, 350 S. Donaghey Ave., Conway, 72034. Entries must be received by the close of business on April 21. Winners will be chosen in May and featured on The Arkansas PBS website.
