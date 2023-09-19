LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Peace Week has announced the finalists for its Youth Essay Contest and Youth Art Contest. Winners from both contests will be announced at an event at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda on Saturday. Essay winners will be announced at 11 a.m. and art winners at 1 p.m.
Essay winners from each age group are invited to read their essays at this event. the art contest finalists’ works are currently on display in the Rotunda, through Sept. 24. These events are free and open to the public.
The essay contest, open to students in seventh to 12th grade, featured the theme “In 2022 the FBI reported that Arkansas has the nation’s 4th highest rate of violent crime. How has violence impacted you and your communities? What can be done to reduce violence in Arkansas?”
The art contest, for first to 12th-grade students, featured the theme “What does peace mean to you? Depict a more peaceful community in your art entry.”
Essay contest finalists from area schools include Freya Harris, seventh grade, Westside School District in Jonesboro; Nora Gonzales, eighth grade, Annie Camp Junior High School in Jonesboro; and Brayden Murphy, 10th grade, Jonesboro High School.
Area art contest finalists included Ada Chen, seventh grade, Paragould Junior High; Madalynn Moore, seventh grade, Armorel Junior High; Kierstyn Potts, ninth grade, Valley View Junior High in Jonesboro; Izabella Bean, 10th grade, Piggott High; and Giana Simington, 11th grade, Piggott High.
