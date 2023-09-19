LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Peace Week has announced the finalists for its Youth Essay Contest and Youth Art Contest. Winners from both contests will be announced at an event at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda on Saturday. Essay winners will be announced at 11 a.m. and art winners at 1 p.m.

Essay winners from each age group are invited to read their essays at this event. the art contest finalists’ works are currently on display in the Rotunda, through Sept. 24. These events are free and open to the public.