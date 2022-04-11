CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Cherokee Village will host Arkansas’s statewide Pie Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“After two years of fighting COVID and missing out on many of our favorite traditions, we are so excited to bring the Arkansas Pie Festival back. We look forward to welcoming pie lovers to Cherokee Village,” festival co-chairman and Cherokee Village Community Developer Jonathan Rhodes said.
The festival will feature a competition between professional pie makers from around the state.
Judges and attendees will be able to sample pies of all varieties before crowning a champion baker.
Pies from amateur and student bakers will also be on display and auctioned off for charity.
In addition to pie tasting, festival-goers will enjoy live music entertainment, food trucks, pie-eating contests, shopping at the Arkansas Pie Pop-up Shop and the opportunity to meet Miss Arkansas 2021 Whitney Williams.
The festival also includes a Pie Day 5K race for the first time.
The festival will end with a silent pie auction and awards ceremony.
Festival proceeds will support STEAM programming and education through the community’s Spring River Innovation Hub.
Ticket sales, Pie Day 5K and pie competition registration are available online. Presale tickets for adults are $10, which includes the pie tasting, and $5 for children ages 5-12. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $12.
For more information, visit www.arkansaspiefestival .com to learn more about the festival including how to become a contestant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.