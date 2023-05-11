LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Research Alliance has announced the addition of seven new members to the ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows, including Dr. Jianfeng “Jay” Xu, a research professor in the Arkansas Biosciences Institute and College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

“We are so excited to have another member of our research faculty recognized as a member of the ARA Academy. The potential impact of Dr. Xu’s research is tremendous and we are so proud of all he has accomplished. His work and the recognition by ARA greatly enhances the reputation of research work being done by our faculty here at A-State,” A-State Chancellor Todd Shields noted. Shields represents the university as a member of the ARA board.