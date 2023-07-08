LITTLE ROCK — Aubreigh Scissom, 14, the daughter of Donna Shepard of Plainview and Katelyn Roy, also 14, the daughter of Barry and Cynthia Roy of Clarendon were the winners in their respective categories in the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Rice Is Nice Youth Cooking Contest.
The event took place June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.
Scissom’s Baked Rice Pudding recipe won the “Party Ideas” category, while Roy’s Pressure Cooker Cheesy Chicken and Rice earned the top spot in the “Main Dish” category.
Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 11-year-old Kemmer Gurley, daughter of Jarrett and Allison Gurley of Brinkley in second place and 11-year-old Bentley Ray, son of James and Pamela Ray of Ravenden Springs in third place.
Other finalists in the Main Dish category were 13-year-old Callie White, daughter of Jeffery and Connie White of Conway in second place and 14 -year-old Justin Morris Jr., son of Justin and Crystal Morris of Walnut Ridge in third place.
The six finalists were selected from the winners of Rice is Nice contests conducted by county Farm Bureau organizations.
