JONESBORO — The annual Arkansas Roots Music Festival will move this year to the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, an Arkansas State University Heritage Site at Dyess. The event will be held April 1 with live music beginning at noon and ending at 5 p.m.
Performers include the Casey Penn Band, Rachel Ammons, Wyly Bigger, Marybeth Byrd, and the Tina Cossey Band.
In addition to the music, there will also be live demonstrations, including blacksmithing and woodcarving, food and beverages, and activities for kids such as horseshoes, jacks, marbles and hopscotch.
Admission is $30 and free for those under 18.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers will be allowed inside the gates. ASU’s clear bag policy will be enforced. Tickets can be purchased at www.dyesscash.astate.edu/ tickets.
