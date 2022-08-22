Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund accepting applications

ASPSF scholarship recipient Shalonda Gardner of Trumann received her nursing degree in 2021. Applications for the spring 2023 semester are now being accepted.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

ASPSF awards scholarships of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training.