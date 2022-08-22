Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund accepting applications

JONESBORO — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.
ASPSF awards scholarships of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training.
Both part-time and full-time single-parent students pursuing postsecondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs are eligible.
“I am thankful for those with Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund that helped me keep my head above water,” nursing major and 2021 graduate Shalonda Gardner of Trumann said. “The scholarships helped us make ends meet with bills and groceries and with gas to get back and forth to school and work.”
The scholarships can be used as discretionary money to pay for childcare, gas, car repairs, laptops, or utilities, among other expenses.
The program also provides personal support to recipients, such as workshops and mentoring.
In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines.
For more information about ASPSF, please contact Program Manager Shaila Creekmore at 501-255-0636 or screekmore@aspsf.org.
