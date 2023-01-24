Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund taking applications

JONESBORO — Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 2:40 am
JONESBORO — Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow.
The deadline to apply is March 15.
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/ eligibility.
If awarded, recipients can use the funds for any combination of school and/or household expenses that remove a financial burden and help the student stay in school.
Scholarships are combined with wraparound services, including workshops, mentorships and tutoring, to create a support system helping single parents along their higher education journey to graduation and professional employment.
If a single parent is not attending summer school, he or she can apply later for another semester. Upcoming ASPSF scholarship application openings and deadlines are between April 15-June 15 for the fall 2023 semester and Aug. 15-Oct. 15 for the spring 2024 semester.
For more information about Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, contact ASPSF Program Manager Marci Langston at mlangston@aspsf.org or call 870-527-4070.
