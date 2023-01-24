Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund taking applications

Single parent Katherine Pryor of Jonesboro is studying for her associate degree in general education at Arkansas State University-Newport. After graduating with her associate degree, she plans to enroll at Arkansas State University for her bachelor’s to further her career as an academic advisor. Applications are now open for Arkansas Single Parent Scholarships.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow.

The deadline to apply is March 15.