LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Soybean Association will hold its Annual Business Session and Seminar on Wednesday at the Brinkley Convention Center, 1501 Weatherby Drive. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program following at 9 a.m. The event will conclude with lunch provided by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and meeting sponsors.

The program will include a report from the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and recognition of the Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge winners. Dr. Jeremy Ross will present an overview of the contest. Speakers scheduled at this time include Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward; Dr. Hunter Birum with the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the U of A; and Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.