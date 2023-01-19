LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Soybean Association will hold its Annual Business Session and Seminar on Wednesday at the Brinkley Convention Center, 1501 Weatherby Drive. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program following at 9 a.m. The event will conclude with lunch provided by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and meeting sponsors.
The program will include a report from the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and recognition of the Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge winners. Dr. Jeremy Ross will present an overview of the contest. Speakers scheduled at this time include Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward; Dr. Hunter Birum with the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the U of A; and Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
Also included will be a panel discussion on the upcoming Farm Bill with representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Rick Crawford.
Topics will include an update on crop insurance and commodity programs, supply chain obstacles and opportunities, and an update on agriculture in Arkansas. The Soybean Association will hold its Annual Business Session of membership.
Ag business reps will be present to answer questions. There will also be a live auction to raise additional funds for special projects. Auction items, provided by members of the soybean industry, include soybean seed, crop protection chemicals, fish cookers, jewelry and many other similar items.
All are invited to attend. CEU credits will be available. For more information, contact 501-666-1418 or email swsoy@aristotle.net.
