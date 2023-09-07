LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas recently announced that 53 individuals throughout Arkansas have been selected to join Leadership Arkansas Class XVIII, a nine-month program consisting of nine multi-day sessions held in different locations throughout the state.
The sessions feature Arkansas leaders who represent a wide geographic base and who have diverse backgrounds and vocations. The members are given broad exposure to the many social, political, geographic and environmental complexities of the state; on-site demonstrations and tours; unique cultural experiences; and insight into the people, places and history that influence public policies.
Jonesboro professionals who are part of this year’s class include Jerrad Cude representing Nucor Yamato Steel Co. Cude was born in Kennett, Mo. He joined Nucor in 2005, starting in sales.
Over the years, he took on various roles at Nucor-Yamato Steel and Nucor Memphis before returning to Nucor-Yamato as a roll shop supervisor. He is a member of First Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
Mark Marrow has been a commercial banker with Arvest Bank for four years.
His career as a lender started in 2001. Specializing in SBA lending, he has been with four banks in total.
Marrow obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas State University. He serves on the boards of United Way of Northeast Arkansas, St. Bernards Advocates, Rotary Club of Jonesboro and CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro, and is a member of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce.
He serves as a deacon at Valley View church of Christ.
Allison McDaniel has called Jonesboro home for the past 15 years. A Pocahontas native, McDaniel serves as vice president and business development officer for Signature Bank of Arkansas’ Jonesboro location.
McDaniel graduated from Arkansas State University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Radio/Television with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism. Prior to her career in banking, Allison worked at KAIT-TV for nearly a decade. She serves her community through multiple non-profit organizations including CASA of the 2nd Judicial District, the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, and the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Also joining the class is Dr. Martin Eggensperger, president of Black River Technical College since June 2019.
Eggensperger has served as vice chancellor of academics at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home; the board-appointed interim president and vice president for instruction at College of the Ouachitas (now ASU-Three Rivers); and as associate vice president for institutional effectiveness, division chair then dean of general studies, and mathematics faculty at Southeast Arkansas College.
He serves on the Arkansas Science Olympiad Board of Directors and is also the organization’s Associate State Director, as the Higher Education Representative. He is also a board member of the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence, a board member of the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority, a member of the Arkansas Community Colleges’ governing board and the Arkansas Division of Higher Education Productivity Funding Formula Workgroup.
Eggensperger is an active Randolph County Rotary Club member and North Delta Community Foundation board member.
Class members with ties to the area include Col. Michael Henderson with the Arkansas National Guard.
Currently residing in Sherwood, Henderson enlisted in Charlie Company, 875th Engineer Battalion in Paragould and completed training as a MOS 12B Combat Engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and a master’s degree in Business Administration both from Arkansas State University.
He served in numerous command and staff assignments from platoon leader through battalion commander in the 875th Engineer Battalion. He commanded Alpha Company, 875th deploying as a separate unit that successfully completed combat validation prior to their change of mission to Operation Noble Eagle. He served the 875th as S1, personnel officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom rotation 06-08.
Also selected are Shawntill Puryear, director of community resources at Hark in northwest Arkansas; Tawana Bailey, director of development for East Arkansas Family Health Center in West Memphis; and Shelby Fiegel, director of the University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development and the Community Development Institute in Conway; who are all graduates of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
