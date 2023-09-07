LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas recently announced that 53 individuals throughout Arkansas have been selected to join Leadership Arkansas Class XVIII, a nine-month program consisting of nine multi-day sessions held in different locations throughout the state.

The sessions feature Arkansas leaders who represent a wide geographic base and who have diverse backgrounds and vocations. The members are given broad exposure to the many social, political, geographic and environmental complexities of the state; on-site demonstrations and tours; unique cultural experiences; and insight into the people, places and history that influence public policies.