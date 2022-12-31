LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to visit all 52 state parks. Club 52 is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, which helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp or stamp rubbing in an Arkansas State Parks Passport.

Club 52 members get their passports stamped when they visit a state park and earn rewards for visits to five parks, 25 parks and 52 parks. Club 52 is free and open to anyone who wants to “Get Out to Get In,” as the program’s slogan states.