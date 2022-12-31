LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to visit all 52 state parks. Club 52 is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, which helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp or stamp rubbing in an Arkansas State Parks Passport.
Club 52 members get their passports stamped when they visit a state park and earn rewards for visits to five parks, 25 parks and 52 parks. Club 52 is free and open to anyone who wants to “Get Out to Get In,” as the program’s slogan states.
“Club 52 is a fun way to explore Arkansas state parks and make your own adventure,” Shea Lewis, director of Arkansas State Parks said in the announcement. “Whether you have been to a park before or this is your first visit, Club 52 gives you another way to mark your journey.”
A free passport can be picked up at an Arkansas State Park visitor center. Passports can be stamped at a visitor center, or a rubbing of the stamp can be made in parks where there is no visitor center. To redeem rewards, Club 52 members can take their passports to an Arkansas state park visitor center during normal business hours (call before) and have staff check their passport stamps.
With five park stamps, guests receive a Club 52 sticker. With 25 park stamps, the reward is a set of Club 52 playing cards. Those who collect 52 park stamps receive a Club 52 T-shirt. Stickers and playing cards can be redeemed immediately. T-shirts will be ordered and mailed to the member. Stamps must all be in one Arkansas State Parks passport and cannot be combined in different passports.
“There is something for everyone to experience at our state parks,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said. “Club 52 gives an extra incentive to discover something special at each park while making memories to last a lifetime.”
Arkansas State Parks encourages Club 52 members to share their visits by uploading photos and videos at ArkansasStateParks.com/passport and on social media using the hashtag #ARStateParks.
