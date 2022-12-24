LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Parks wants to help Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.
Led by America’s State Parks, First Day Hikes encourage everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories.
“Visiting a state park is a great way to get outside, enjoy nature and welcome the new year with family and friends,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in a press release.
This nationwide annual tradition targets the first of January and the start of a new year to promote year-round recreation and healthy lifestyles that can be experienced locally in state parks.
“First Day Hikes have become a family tradition for many Arkansans,” Shea Lewis, director of Arkansas State Parks said. “Some families visit the same park every year while others pick a new park to visit each year. We applaud their efforts and challenge all Arkansans to join in and start a First Day Hikes tradition of their own.”
Visitors to Arkansas State Parks can participate in the initiative by taking a self-guided hike or going on a ranger-led hike on the first day of the year or First Weekend, Dec. 31- Jan. 2. Participants can get a free sticker commemorating Arkansas State Parks’ centennial this year in one of two ways, by going on a guided hike at a state park on Jan. 1 and receiving the sticker from the park, or completing a self-guided hike at a state park and logging their miles at arkansasstateparks.com/firstdayhikes.
Visitors can find scheduled guided hikes, tips to recreate responsibly, what to bring and how to share your First Day Hike photos and videos online. Participants can also use #ARStateParks and #FirstDayHikes to share on social media.
Some First Day Hikes scheduled nearby include:
Lake Frierson State Park, 7904 Arkansas 141 in Jonesboro, 2-3 p.m. beginning in the day-use area, a guided two-mile hike on the Boundary Trail.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park, 2092 Arkansas 168 North in Walcott, 10-11 a.m. beginning at the Dancing Rabbit Trailhead, the 1.25-mile guided hike is moderately difficult.
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Lane in Harrisburg, 3-4 p.m. beginning at the Great Blue Heron Trailhead, a leisurely 1.1-mile guided or self-guided hike. Pets are welcome on a leash.
Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear tennis shoes or hiking boots, they are encouraged to bring bottled water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.