LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has announced the 13 regional finalists for the title of 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
The regional finalists will each receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation and be recognized Aug. 4 at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.
At that time, the four state semi-finalists will be announced.
Among the 13 are:
Angela Brady a sixth-grade math teacher at Walnut Ridge Middle School
Teresa Cantrell a music teacher for kindergarten through second-graders at Wynne Primary School.
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program and recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills.
One of the four state semi-finalists announced in August will be named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
