Arkansas Tech University in Russellville has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2021 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the list.
Area students included with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 were John Washburn of Black Rock; Vivian Young of Blytheville; Carson Melton of Cherry Valley; Kyle Couch of Hardy; Haylee Davis, Ramiro Gurdian, Parker Odom and Tyler Peaster, all of Jonesboro; Sherry Jones of Paragould; Charidy Featherston and Allison Kilbreath, all of Piggott; and Madalyn Hogan of Pocahontas.
Area students with a 4.0 GPA were KaSandra Childs, Caleb Gleason and Colton Humble, all of Blytheville; Francisco Valenzuela of Dyess; Mary Bailey (4.0), Sara Belk and Maegan Cloud, all of Jonesboro; Emily Tennyson of Newport; Olivia Rowe and Anna Staton, both of Paragould; Madison VanderKooi of Piggott; and Hannah Le Ann Shepherd of Pocahontas.
