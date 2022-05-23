RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2022 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list. Students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are noted.
Area students included by county are listed.
Clay: Alex Ryan Gibson (4.0), Allison Danielle Kilbreath (4.0), and Madison Mae VanderKooi, all of Piggott.
Craighead: Mary Elizabeth Bailey (4.0), Sara Elizabeth Belk, Haylee McKenna Davis (4.0), Ramiro Jose Gurdian (4.0), Parker Ethan Odom and Tyler Austin Peaster (4.0), all of Jonesboro.
Cross: Carson Jo Melton (4.0) of Cherry Valley.
Greene: Sherry Nicole Jones of Paragould
Lawrence: John Taylor Washburn of Black Rock and Chloe BreAnne Stroud (4.0) of Hoxie.
Mississippi: Janala Adams and Corey Shundale Chunn, all of Blytheville, and Francisco Eduardo Valenzuela (4.0) of Dyess.
Randolph: Christopher John Palmer and Hannah Le Ann Shepherd (4.0), both of Pocahontas.
Sharp: Kyle W. Couch of Hardy.
