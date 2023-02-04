LITTLE ROCK — Paula Miles and Benjamin Franklin Fruehauf III will be inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame during a noon luncheon Feb. 27, during the 49th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The conference will be held Feb. 26-28 in El Dorado.

The Hall of Fame honor is presented annually to an individual or individuals who have been actively involved in Arkansas’s tourism industry for many years and who have made substantial contributions to the betterment of the industry as a whole.