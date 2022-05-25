LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Trucking Association held board of directors elections May 11-13 at its annual conference in Hot Springs.
Outgoing chairman Mark Morris, president and CEO of Hamburg-based Morris Transportation Services, announced to the crowd of nearly 300 trucking professionals that Jeff Loggins, president of Jonesboro-based Loggins Logistics, was selected to succeed him.
“Mark served as a chairman during a critical time for our industry,” said Shannon Newton, president, of the Arkansas Trucking Association. “We thank him for his leadership when the pandemic, supply chain issues and ongoing workforce shortages put a spotlight on how essential trucking is. We look forward to working with our new chairman, Jeff Loggins, to continue to address these and other issues that matter most to our more than 330 member companies.”
Additionally, three transportation leaders were elected to join the Arkansas Trucking Association Board of Directors.
They were:
Neil Corder, president of Wayne Smith Trucking Inc. of Morrilton
Brad Hicks, president of highway services and EVP for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. of Lowell
Todd Venable, branch manager for MHC Kenworth of Little Rock.
