LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Urology will host the All Things Urology Huddle symposium, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Chenal Country Club, 10 Chenal Club Blvd. in Little Rock.
The event will include discussions of the most advanced technologies and treatments for common and complex urologic conditions.
Arkansas Urology physicians and staff will discuss topics that include managing BPH, advancements in overactive bladder treatment, kidney stone management, genitourinary cancers, molecular pathology and prostate cancer management, and sexual dysfunction.
The event is geared toward physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates and nurses. The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences has designated education credits for participating in this activity. Tickets are $97, including lunch. For more details and tickets go to bit.ly/3DdDe1d.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.