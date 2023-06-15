LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Land Title Association held their 115th Annual Convention on May 19, in Fayetteville.
Brian Blackman of Allegiance Title of Arkansas in Fayetteville was sworn in as president of the 2023 ARLTA Board of Directors. A native of Brookland and graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, Blackman has been in the title business for more than 20 years. And he has been a member of the ARLTA Board of Directors for six years.
