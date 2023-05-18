FORREST CITY — Armor Bank has announced Melissa Powell as their new director of marketing and human resources. Powell has more than three decades in marketing, advertising and graphic design.
“Melissa is the perfect addition to the Armor Bank team,” Chad May, Armor Bank CEO said in the announcement. “She will play a pivotal role in working with all of our markets and the communities we serve throughout the state.”
Most recently serving as the marketing and communications director at a regional agricultural and rural lending business, her experience enabled her to work with agricultural organizations, cooperatives and producers across Arkansas and the United States.
Powell previously ran her own marketing firm where she served a broad range of businesses and individuals within the healthcare, agriculture, retail, technology and manufacturing industries.
After leaving her marketing firm, Powell led a team as marketing manager for Armor Seed. The branding model, along with the strong financial growth of Armor Seed, caught the eye of the national brand Land O’Lakes, which ultimately acquired Armor Seed in 2017.
A native of Lynn, Powell is a graduate of both Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Elise Hunter has been promoted to Armor Bank vice president of deposit operations. A lifelong resident of Forrest City, Hunter has almost three decades of banking experience and has held various roles within the Armor Bank organization over her tenure.
In her new position, she will support all locations and ensure that they deliver excellent customer service.
“Elise has been a trusted and valued member of the Armor Bank team for over 15 years,” May said. “Her dedication to east Arkansas is a reflection of her exceptional work ethic and commitment to customer service.”
Commented