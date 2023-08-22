Arnold family establishes scholarship at NYITCOM at A-State

JONESBORO — Ritter Arnold, with siblings Paul Arnold and Melissa Wrenn, has established a new scholarship for students at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic at Arkansas State University.
The scholarship will be funded by the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Foundation and will cover a portion of tuition for students who are from select Arkansas Delta counties and have expressed interest in remaining in the area to practice medicine once they complete their training.
The scholarship is named after Dr. Michael and Julie Isaacson in honor of their commitment to serving Northeast Arkansas through medicine. Michael Isaacson, a cardiologist with NEA Baptist Health System, has practiced in the Jonesboro area for nearly 40 years and has cared for numerous members of the Arnold family. Julie Isaacson is a registered nurse who spent four decades practicing the profession while also training aspiring healthcare workers at the collegiate level.
“We are incredibly grateful to Ritter and his family for their extremely generous gift that will make a significant impact on physicians from our area who wish to practice here,” dean of NYITCOM at A-State Dr. Shane Speights said. “We can’t thank him enough for the numerous ways he has supported our medical school since day one, and this gift is a testament to his commitment to improving access to healthcare in a region that so desperately needs it.”
Ritter Arnold and the Isaacsons recognized the first two recipients of the scholarship, Katie Head of Paragould and Andrew Sullivan of Jonesboro, at NYITCOM at A-State’s annual White Coat Ceremony, which was held on Aug. 11 at the Fowler Center on the A-State campus.
