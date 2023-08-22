Arnold family establishes scholarship at NYITCOM at A-State

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University dean Dr. Shane Speights (from left) is joined by Ritter Arnold, Dr. Michael and Julie Isaacson, scholarship recipient Katie Head, NYITCOM dean Dr. Nicole Wadsworth, scholarship recipient Andrew Sullivan, and New York Institute of Technology Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Jerry Balentine during the presentation of the inaugural Dr. Michael and Julie Isaacson Scholarship established by Arnold for NYITCOM at A-State students from the Arkansas Delta who plan to practice in the region upon completion of their medical training.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Ritter Arnold, with siblings Paul Arnold and Melissa Wrenn, has established a new scholarship for students at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic at Arkansas State University.

The scholarship will be funded by the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Foundation and will cover a portion of tuition for students who are from select Arkansas Delta counties and have expressed interest in remaining in the area to practice medicine once they complete their training.

Tags