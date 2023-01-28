LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a Fellowship grant application day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10, at the main library of CALS, 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock.
A grants manager and technical expert will walk participants through the process of applying for $5,000 Individual Artist Fellowship grants. The categories for this year are painting in oil or acrylic on canvas; stand-up comedy in performance; theater monologue in literary arts; multi-sensory art with a tactile component; contemporary craft with a metal component; and community engagement.
This workshop caters to artists who need technical assistance or access to computers to apply.
The workshop will include help working within documents to insert links and images; creating a video instead of a narrative statement and finding a platform to host it; creating a grant portal account; uploading information to the grant portal; and technical assistance, such as saving to a pdf format or resizing images. Computers will be provided. Staff will also be on hand to talk about the grant itself.
Staff cannot address which items should be submitted, which category creatives should choose, the overall aesthetics of the material or any grammar editing. Staff also cannot write for applicants.
This workshop is free, but space is limited to 14.
Registration can be made at bit.ly/3XHATDG. No food is allowed inside the media lab.
