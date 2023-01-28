LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a Fellowship grant application day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10, at the main library of CALS, 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock.

A grants manager and technical expert will walk participants through the process of applying for $5,000 Individual Artist Fellowship grants. The categories for this year are painting in oil or acrylic on canvas; stand-up comedy in performance; theater monologue in literary arts; multi-sensory art with a tactile component; contemporary craft with a metal component; and community engagement.