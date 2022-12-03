LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure Award.

The Arkansas Living Treasure program annually recognizes, honors and celebrates masters of traditional crafts and folk arts in Arkansas with the goal of highlighting and preserving Arkansas’s unique heritage, identity, culture and history. According to the arts council, nationwide, traditional crafts and folk arts are fading away, but this award helps spotlight the significance of creatives working in this field while also perpetuating and sustaining craft and folk traditions in Arkansas.