LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Living Treasure Award.
The Arkansas Living Treasure program annually recognizes, honors and celebrates masters of traditional crafts and folk arts in Arkansas with the goal of highlighting and preserving Arkansas’s unique heritage, identity, culture and history. According to the arts council, nationwide, traditional crafts and folk arts are fading away, but this award helps spotlight the significance of creatives working in this field while also perpetuating and sustaining craft and folk traditions in Arkansas.
The award recognizes the lifetime achievements and contributions to heritage arts and crafts of Arkansas. The chosen individual is considered worthy of statewide recognition because of their mastery and dedication to perpetuating their chosen traditional craft or folk art.
Traditional craft and folk arts are rooted in and reflective of the culture, heritage, history, traditions and life of communities in Arkansas. Communities share a common history and geographic location and can share ethnicity, religion and language.
Traditional crafts and folk arts reflect these communities and include, but are not limited to, pottery, bladesmithing, metalworking, blacksmithing, knife-making, quilting, basketweaving, woodworking, traditional dancing, traditional oral expression and weaving or textile work.
Guidelines for nominations and the nomination form are available at bit.ly/3dCmBPq. Nominations will close Jan. 6.
Nominees will be asked for additional information and original work. The deadline for nominee applications is Jan. 27. The Arkansas Living Treasure Award is decided by an independent panel in February and announced in April with the recipient honored in a reception in May.
